In old times, men represented a symbol of physical strength and endurance. That's no longer the case since women have proved equally efficient in every field. Now with the devastating reach of coronavirus across the world, killing nearly 40,000 people, the old notion of male superiority is once again falling apart at the seams as data show men have succumbed to the virus more than women.

Troves of data collected from different countries suggest men are twice as likely as women to die from the virus almost in countries like Italy and China.

In Italy, a staggering 70 percent of deaths from the virus have been men, while men made up 64 percent of deaths in China. In all other countries that have made their data available for scientists to analyse, male patients have been killed by the virus more than female virus carriers.

"When we look at the data what we're seeing is that in every country with sex-disaggregated data ... there is between a 10 percent and 90 percent higher rate of mortality amongst people diagnosed with Covid if they are men compared to if they are women," said Sarah Hawkes, professor of global public health at University College London (UCL), who is also a co-director at Global Health 50/50, which has analysed Covid-19 mortality deaths by sex across the world.

Scientists hold unhealthy lifestyles and addictions such as smoking and drinking responsible for male susceptibility to the virus.

In most cases, the coronavirus has affected lungs, inflating them to the point that patients gasp for oxygen as they struggle to breathe, which in most cases leads to one or multiple organ failures, accelerating the chances of death. Since smokers and drinkers have less healthy lungs, their chances to fight off the virus with or without life support are less.

Worldwide data from 2015 have shown that men smoke and drink almost five times more than women, according to CNN.

In China, which has the largest number of smokers on earth, half of Chinese men smoke while only less than 3 percent of women smoke, according to the Chinese health authority.

In Italy, the smoking rate between men and women is three to two, the country’s National Health Institute has found this year.

Female immune system defeats virus

A large part of the scientific community has a consensus that women’s strong immunity system, which responds to viral infections much sooner and stronger, is directly related to oestrogen and female fertility.

“Every pregnancy makes the female body rejuvenate. In order to feed her baby, the female body produces various hormones in high levels. Those hormones also renew their tissues and cells. As a result, they have such a natural advantage [in terms of surviving],” Mehmet Yildirim, a general surgery specialist and a professor of medicine at the Bilecik University, told TRT World.

According to Human Genomics, a biology journal, women have two X chromosomes, which makes them capable of fighting back various diseases. The X chromosome is one of the two sex-determining chromosomes.