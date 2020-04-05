Global benchmark oil prices are expected to open lower on Monday, but the decline may be muted as the market maintains hope that top crude exporters Saudi Arabia and Russia will strike a deal to curb production at a meeting that was delayed until Thursday.

Prices may decline more gradually after Saudi Arabia sent a signal that a production cut deal may be ahead, and the US has said it will put pressure on Saudi Arabia and its allies for such a deal.

"I don't know that anyone is going to get too aggressively short before the meeting," said Robert McNally, President of Rapidan Energy Group in Bethesda, Maryland.

Saudi Arabia's decision to postpone its posting of the international prices for its crude for the first time indicates that it is not eager to flood the market with low-priced crude before a potential agreement. "That's a pretty clear sign that they are open to cutting production in May," McNally said.

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he will put tariffs on Saudi and Russian production, potentially accelerating an output cutback.

"It's possible that a tariff will be bullish initially," said Phil Flynn an analyst at Price Futures group in Chicago. "That could offset the bearishness from the headlines that Saudis and Russians aren't getting along."

OPEC and its allies postponed an emergency meeting scheduled for Monday, led by Saudi Arabia, where the oil cuts could be agreed upon. A senior Saudi source told Reuters on Sunday that the kingdom would now host the meeting via videoconference on Thursday and the delay was to allow more time to bring other producers on board.

Russian President Vladimir Putin put the blame for the crash in prices on Saudi Arabia on Friday - prompting a response from Riyadh the following day disputing Putin's assertions.

Crude futures surged for a second day on Friday, with both US and Brent contracts posting their largest weekly percentage gains on record due to hopes that a global deal to cut crude supply worldwide would be struck at talks.