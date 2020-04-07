Elif Bulut's Instagram posts have become all the rage in the past few days as she posts photos of her enacting the artworks of several Turkish artists. But here is the catch: As the Instagram page admin of Turk Ressamlar Karantinada, which means Turkish painters in quarantine, Bulut started a challenge on the social media platform, asking people to recreate artwork while coping with the ongoing quarantine at home. And that particular aspect has come under the public spotlight.

TRT World spoke to the 35-year-old debutant in performance art.

TRT WORLD: Where did you get the idea to start this page? How did this come along?

ELIF BULUT: On March 14, the Rijksmuseum, the Dutch national museum, shared a recreation of art from another Dutch account which read “in between art and quarantine”. I was impressed by the idea and saw it as an opportunity to make Turkish painters’ work more visible. When you ask people to name a few artists, they would tell you Van Gogh or Caravaggio, very few people know any of the Turkish painters and if they can name any, it would only be the Ottoman painter Osman Hamdi Bey. So overall my intention to set up such a page is to get to know more about Turkish painters’ work, and make them more visible.

Can you tell us more about your page and your engagement challenge?

EB: I was thinking of what can we do at home as a family during our time indoors in quarantine. So on March 20 I created turkressamlarkarantinada account and posted the first pictures where I recreated the art pieces together with my family.