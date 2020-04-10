The United Nations has appealed for ceasefires in all major conflicts around the planet, as the novel coronavirus has killed 100,000 and placed half of the world population in confinement.

Here is a summary of how Covid-19 has so far affected conflicts raging in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa.

Yemen

Deaths in conflict: More than 100,000 since 2015

Coronavirus cases: 1

Deaths from coronavirus: 0

The Saudi-led military coalition fighting Yemen's Houthi rebels declared a two-week ceasefire in the Arab world's poorest nation from Thursday.

The announcement is a rare glimmer of hope for the five-year-old conflict.

Yemen reported its first case of coronavirus on Friday in a southern province under the control of the government, raising fears of an outbreak.

In a country where the health infrastructure has collapsed, where water is a rare commodity and where 24 million people require humanitarian assistance, the population had feared the worst without a ceasefire allowing for adequate aid.

Syria

Deaths in conflict: More than 400,000

Coronavirus cases: 19

Deaths from coronavirus: 2

The Covid-19 outbreak turned into a pandemic just as a ceasefire reached by the two main foreign power brokers in Syria's nine-year-old war — Russia and Turkey — was taking effect.

The three million people living in the ceasefire zone, in the country's northwestern region of Idlib, had little hope the deal would hold.

Yet fears the coronavirus could spread like wildfire across the devastated country appear to have given the truce an extended lease of life.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the month of March saw the lowest civilian death toll since the conflict started in 2011, with 103 deaths.

The ability of the multiple administrations in Syria — the Damascus regime, the PKK/YPG terror group in the northeast and the opposition-led alliance that runs Idlib –– to manage the coronavirus threat is key to their credibility.

The pandemic and the global mobilisation it requires could also lead to the departure of US-led troops from Syria.

Libya

Deaths in conflict: In hundreds

Coronavirus cases: 24

Deaths from coronavirus: 1

Fighting has rocked the capital Tripoli in recent days, suggesting the risk of a major coronavirus outbreak is not enough to make guns fall silent.

The main protagonists in the Libyan conflict initially welcomed the UN ceasefire call but swiftly resumed hostilities.

Hostilities on Monday damaged a Tripoli hospital where Covid-19 patients were being treated, the International Organization for Migration said.

Western countries have been hit hardest by the pandemic, which could prompt them to divert both military resources and peace-brokering capacity from foreign conflicts.

The International Crisis Group has reported European officials as saying that efforts to secure a ceasefire in Libya were no longer receiving high-level attention due to the pandemic.

Iraq

Deaths in conflict: Nearly 300,000, since 2003

Coronavirus cases: 1,232

Deaths from coronavirus: 69

Iraq is no longer gripped by fully-fledged conflict but it remains vulnerable to a Daesh resurgence in some regions and its two main foreign backers are at each other's throats.

Iran and the United States are two of the countries most affected by the coronavirus but there has been no sign of any let-up in their battle for influence that has largely played out on Iraqi soil.

With most non-US troops in the coalition, France and UK, now gone and some bases evacuated, American personnel are regrouped in a handful of locations in Iraq.

Washington has deployed Patriot air defence missiles, prompting fears of a fresh escalation with Tehran, whose proxies it blames for a spate of rocket attacks on bases housing US troops.

Palestine [West Bank, Gaza]

Coronavirus cases: Over 250 in West Bank/ 12 in Gaza

Coronavirus deaths: 0

Coronavirus amid curbs on cash-strapped Palestinians is bringing no respite to the Israel-Palestinian conflict.

Israel continues its raids on villages and towns of occupied West Bank, and calls for release of some 5,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails have been rejected by Tel Aviv.

The Palestinians have launched a plan calling for $137 million from international donors for their Covid-19 response, but aid officials say there is little funding available as Western countries tackle their own crises.

The Palestinian government may struggle to pay full salaries to its employees next month, while tens of thousands of Palestinians who work in Israel to support their families have returned home without pay for the duration of the crisis.

Despite coronavirus, Israel and Palestinians don't appear to break ice on the thorny issues miring their ties.

India-administered Kashmir

Deaths in conflict: Between 70,000-100,000, since 1989

Coronavirus cases: More than 180

Coronavirus deaths: 4

Covid-19 has hit the world's most militarised zone at a time when it's still reeling from a lengthy lockdown and limited internet since August 5 last year.