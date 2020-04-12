British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said "it could have gone either way" for him while he was in hospital being treated for Covid-19 last week.

"It is hard to find the words to express my debt to the NHS for saving my life," he said in a video message posted on Twitter.

"The efforts of millions of people across this country to stay home are worth it. Together we will overcome this challenge, as we have overcome so many challenges in the past. #StayHomeSaveLives."

The PM will continue his recovery at his country residence of Chequers, his office said.

Johnson, 55, was taken to St Thomas's Hospital in central London on April 5, suffering from persistent symptoms of the disease caused by the new coronavirus. On April 6 he was moved into intensive care, where he remained until April 9.

'Very dark times'

Carrie Symonds, the pregnant fiancee of Johnson, has praised the medical staff who helped the British Prime Minister come through Covid-19, adding that there were "very dark" times last week.

"I cannot thank our magnificent NHS enough. The staff at St Thomas’ Hospital have been incredible. I will never, ever be able to repay you and I will never stop thanking you," she said on Twitter.

"There were times last week that were very dark indeed. My heart goes out to all those in similar situations, worried sick about their loved ones."