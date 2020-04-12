WORLD
4 MIN READ
British PM out of hospital as Covid-19 deaths cross 10,000
Britain's virus-stricken Prime Minister Boris Johnson is discharged from hospital after spending three days in intensive care, while officials report new 657 deaths.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson thanks the NHS in a video message on Easter Sunday, in 10 Downing Street, London, Britain, April 12, 2020. / Reuters
By Ayşe Nur Dok
April 12, 2020

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said "it could have gone either way" for him while he was in hospital being treated for Covid-19 last week.

"It is hard to find the words to express my debt to the NHS for saving my life," he said in a video message posted on Twitter. 

"The efforts of millions of people across this country to stay home are worth it. Together we will overcome this challenge, as we have overcome so many challenges in the past. #StayHomeSaveLives."

The PM will continue his recovery at his country residence of Chequers, his office said. 

Johnson, 55, was taken to St Thomas's Hospital in central London on April 5, suffering from persistent symptoms of the disease caused by the new coronavirus. On April 6 he was moved into intensive care, where he remained until April 9.

'Very dark times'

Carrie Symonds, the pregnant fiancee of Johnson, has praised the medical staff who helped the British Prime Minister come through Covid-19, adding that there were "very dark" times last week.

"I cannot thank our magnificent NHS enough. The staff at St Thomas’ Hospital have been incredible. I will never, ever be able to repay you and I will never stop thanking you," she said on Twitter.

"There were times last week that were very dark indeed. My heart goes out to all those in similar situations, worried sick about their loved ones."

RECOMMENDED

Johnson spent three nights in intensive care during his hospital stay. Downing Street announced on Sunday he had been discharged and would continue his recovery at his official country residence.

Death toll surges 

Meanwhile, health officials said 657 more people in England with the new coronavirus have died, taking total UK deaths over 10,000.

The National Health Service figure does not include deaths in Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland. A figure for the whole UK will be released later.

The 657 deaths come on top of the 9,875 deaths of people with Covid-19 in British hospitals announced on Saturday.

While the number of new cases and hospitalisations appears to have plateaued, deaths are still rising. 

With virus death tolls in Italy and Spain on a downward slope, there are growing fears that the UK will end up being the country with the most virus deaths in Europe.

Globally, the death toll from the virus soared past 109,000 this weekend, with more than 1.7 million reported infections.  

Britain's tally of confirmed cases has climbed close to 80,000, but that is thought to be only a fraction of the true level of infections as testing for the virus has been limited. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
