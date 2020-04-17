A massive stone considered sacred by an indigenous community in Venezuela returned home Thursday resolving simmering international tension after a German artist shipped it to Berlin over two decades ago as part of a public exhibition symbolising peace.

Artist Wolfgang Kraker von Schwarzenfeld took the stone in 1998, saying he had permission from Venezuela's government at the time and only later learned that members of the nation's Pemon community were upset.

It had been displayed among five large stones in Tiergarten Park in Berlin near the Brandenburg Gate and Holocaust Memorial.

The so-called Kueka stone from Venezuela represented love, according to the artist’s webpage. Other hulking stones collected from around the world in the Global Stones Project symbolized awakening, hope, forgiveness and peace.

The Pemons believe it represents the story of star-cross lovers, each turned to stone by a deity as punishment for marrying a member of another tribe.

Images on Venezuelan state TV Thursday showed a large crate containing the 30-ton stone being lifted by crane from an ocean freighter at a Venezuelan port. It originated from the grasslands region known as the Gran Sabana, also famous for dramatic flat-top mountains and the world's tallest waterfall.

The stone's removal stirred strain between Germany and Venezuela, including protests by tribal members outside the German embassy in Caracas.

President Nicolas Maduro in a nightly TV broadcast welcomed it home, calling it a “spiritual and cultural treasure” at a time when Venezuela and the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. He said the stone will next be trucked to the remote corner of southern Venezuela where it originated.