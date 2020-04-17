Every day brings with it another grim milestone in the coronavirus wave. Infections and deaths keep ticking up on Covid trackers Worldometer and John Hopkins University coronavirus resource centre. At the time of writing, 2,214,327 people were infected with the virus which has killed more than 148,000.

But do we really know how many people have died of this disease? The short answer is no, and experts say it is impossible to know the number of fatalities amid the pandemic. We have to wait for it to end, before annual death rates can be compared with 2020, if the pandemic comes to a close within this year.

Data collected from Italy, Spain, Ireland, Belgium and France by the London School of Economics found 42 to 57 percent of all Covid-19 deaths linked to the virus were among care home residents who are left out as some of these countries count only hospital deaths.

France is one of the few countries in Europe which made an adjustment on April 2 to include Covid-19 deaths in care homes in its official statistics.

Spain, Italy and England only count deaths in hospital in their official coronavirus death tolls.

In central Spain's Castilla-La Mancha region, health authorities recorded 965 coronavirus deaths during March, while authorities issued 3,319 burial licenses, The Localreported.

In March 2018, authorities had issued 1,826 burial licenses and 1,691 in 2019.

Licences issued in 2020 clearly showed a surge in deaths amid the Covid-19 pandemic, a discrepancy justice authorities only picked up on later.

"Similar discrepancies are emerging in regions across Spain," the news website reported, suggesting many Covid-19 victims remained unaccounted for.

Incomplete official data

Italy has the most deaths in the world after the US, 22,170 deaths from 168,941 infections.

Its Lombardy region has 10 million people and 11,142 officially registered Covid-19 deaths.

Officials say the shortage of swab tests means that Lombardy is only testing those most clearly showing symptoms and therefore those least likely to survive.

"In addition, Lombardy has not tested the elderly in retirement homes, where the virus has circulated a lot," Milan's Vita-Salute San Raffaele University professor Roberto Burioni said.

This means that Italy still does not know how many people have really died of coronavirus.

According to Matteo Villa, a researcher at the Italian Institute for Political Studies and author of a new study Coronavirus: Lethality in Italy, between appearance and reality, Italy's cases and number of dead is higher than what's being recorded by the government.

The study, published on March 27, estimated that the real number of people who would test positive in Italy are in the order of 530,000, compared with about 55,000 official "active cases".

"The difference between this realistic figure and the 'out of scale' one is attributable to the number of people who have been infected, but not subjected to the swab, to verify their test results," Villa said.

Italian officials concede their Covid-19 data is incomplete because deaths that occurred outside of hospitals are not counted. The official toll does not include those who died from the disease but were not tested which applies to people who died in nursing homes.

One such official is the mayor of Bergamo Giorgio Gori, who recently said the real death toll in his province may be higher than current figures.

He tweeted a newspaper analysis suggesting that the toll there was "between 4,500 and 5,000, and not the 2,060" officially reported.

'Deaths are underestimated'

Other officials, such as Silvio Brusaferro, the head of national health institute ISS, believes the number of deaths from coronavirus in Italy could be underestimated in the official figures.

"It is plausible that deaths are underestimated. We report deaths that are signaled with a positive swab. Many other deaths are not tested with a swab," Brusaferro said last month.

Around 50 percent of Covid-19 deaths are occurring in care homes, according to a new study on data from five European countries.