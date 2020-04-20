WORLD
3 MIN READ
Multiple Taliban attacks kill at least 29 Afghan troops
Afghanistan's government officials said Taliban insurgents targeted checkpoints in three provinces, in a fresh wave of violence despite a deal with the US and a worsening coronavirus crisis.
Multiple Taliban attacks kill at least 29 Afghan troops
Taliban has continued to attack local law-enforcement and security forces after signing a peace deal with the US in February in Doha, Qatar. / AP
Baba UmarBaba Umar
April 20, 2020

A wave of Taliban attacks on checkpoints across Afghanistan has killed 29 members of the security forces, officials said on Monday.

In northern Takhar province, 19 security personnel were killed in a battle Sunday night in the district of Khwaja Ghor, according to Jawad Hajri, spokesman for the provincial governor. 

The Taliban fled the scene after reinforcement arrived, Hajri added.

Meanwhile, in northern Balkh province, a Taliban attack on Sunday morning in the Sholgara district killed seven troops, according to Adil Shah Adil, spokesman for the provincial police chief. 

A child was caught in the crossfire and wounded during the attack, which also killed five Taliban, he added.

And in western Badghis province, the Taliban struck an army checkpoint early on Sunday morning, killing three soldiers and wounding 10, said Tahsel Haideri, spokesman for the provincial police chief.

Peace talks

RECOMMENDED

The Taliban, who have not claimed responsibility for the attacks, and President Ashraf Ghani's government in Kabul are in the process of exchanging prisoners as part of a peace deal signed by the US and the Taliban at the end of February in Doha, Qatar.

The release of up to 5,000 Taliban prisoners and 1,000 government officials held captive by the insurgents ahead of intra-Afghan negotiations is a condition of the US-Taliban deal.

At the heart of most of the talks, say Taliban and US officials, is the demand for a reduction of violence. 

The Taliban have not been attacking US and NATO troops since the agreement was signed but have struck Afghan forces in outlying areas.

Washington wants a reduction in those attacks.

Fighting has continued even as coronavirus spreads throughout Afghanistan.

It has so far seen 1,026 cases of coronavirus and 36 deaths, though real numbers are feared to be much higher as the impoverished country has only limited testing capabilities.

SOURCE:AP, AFP
Explore
Deployment of Turkish Naval Forces in Gulf of Aden extended for another year
Ukraine settlement in its final stages, says US special envoy Witkoff
Russia, China must not gain access to Greenland's economy, military infrastructure: NATO chief
Blue Origin to launch global satellite internet network to rival Starlink
At least three killed and one wounded in Australia shooting, gunman at large: police
Israeli jets, artillery continue to strike Gaza despite ceasefire agreement
South Korea enacts comprehensive law to govern safe use of AI models
World's oldest cave art discovered by scientists in Indonesia
Japan pauses world's biggest nuclear plant a day after restart
Turkish prosecutors seek arrests in case linked to 10 tonnes of cocaine seized off Spain
After Venezuela, US sets its sights on Cuba: report
Philippine President Marcos faces new impeachment complaint over alleged corruption
NATO chief says Greenland remaining part of Denmark not discussed with Trump
Italy delays joining Trump's 'Board of Peace', citing 'constitutional incompatibility'
Mexico president defends extradition of 37 cartel leaders to US as 'sovereign choice'