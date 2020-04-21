Although Turkey, like the rest of the world, is facing its own problems with the coronavirus pandemic, that has not stopped it from mustering the effort to send vital medical aid to dozens of countries around the world.

Some of the most hard-hit countries, including Italy and Spain, have been recipients of Turkish aid, as have countries ranging from the economically advanced like the United States and the United Kingdom to developing countries such as Iran and Somalia.

However, while Turkey’s relief efforts have been global in outlook, it is ironically European powers who have been the primary beneficiaries of Turkish magnanimity despite decades of hostility towards Ankara.

Decades of poor treatment

It is of little surprise that Turkey has been able to marshal its resources and impose effective measures in containing the coronavirus.

For a start, Turkey has been host to millions of refugees from Syria alone for the better part of a decade and has managed to handle a crisis that would have brought many other economies, including in the West, to their knees.

Turkey also has a long-standing history of disaster management, with cities such as Istanbul in the West and Van in the east suffering repeated earthquakes that have shattered homes and lives repeatedly.

From an industrial point of view, Turkey also has a thriving technology and manufacturing sector, with Turkish defence and major appliances giants teaming up to produce the country’s first domestically manufactured ventilators.

Around 250 of these ventilators have now been completed, with the industrial conglomerate promising 5,000 units by the end of May at the cost of $6,500 per unit as opposed to almost $20,000 per unit for imported devices.

With such a solid humanitarian and industrial foundation from which it can effectively combat the deadly disease, it is unsurprising that Turkey can take the initiative in providing aid abroad. It may be surprising that Turkey is so willing to do this at all, considering how much negativity and hostility had been directed its way from many of those powers it is now so open-handed with.

It is no secret that Turkey has long harboured ambitions to join the European Union, having made an application to accede to the EU’s predecessor, the European Economic Community, in 1987.

Since then, Turkey has faced hurdle after hurdle despite bending over backwards to facilitate the demands placed on it by EU leaders. Nevertheless, and even though it has an established secularist tradition with close to a century of westernisation efforts, “Muslim” Turkey’s accession has always been resisted by “Christian” Europe.