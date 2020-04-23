The opening ceremony was timed to take place on a Friday which is the holiest day in the week for Muslims. Dignitaries and officers prayed at the Haci Bayram Veli mosque in Ankara. An iconic photograph form the opening ceremony shows dignitaries offering their prayers. Sheeps were sacrificed to inaugurate success. For success was needed in those perilous times.

A hundred years ago this week, the Turkish parliament was officially established on 23 April 1920. Known as the Grand National Assembly, this institution was instrumental in the war of independence and the transition from the Ottoman Empire to the Republic of Turkey.

The opening ceremony that Friday was imbued with religious symbolism for an institution that would come to be associated with secularism in the decades ahead. It also symbolically inaugurated Ankara as the new center of political power. The late Andrew Mango vividly described how the ceremony proceeded in his Atatürk: The Biography of the Founder of Modern Turkey.

A year and a half earlier, the Mudros armistice of October 1918 marked the end of the Ottoman Empire's involvement in World War I. The Allied Powers imposed punitive measures that set the stage for a territorial partition of the dwindling empire.

British, French and Italian occupation forces in Istanbul portended what was to come. The Greek occupation of Izmir in May 1919 and the march towards the Megali Idea was the trigger that mobilised resistance across the country. A full and detailed partition of Anatolia was laid out in the Treaty of Sevres in 1920.

As the occupation proceeded patriotic officers and resistance groups across the country were determined to put up a fight. For the resistance to be successful, a centralised organization and leadership of the movement was crucial. Mustafa Kemal Pasha provided both, soon after his arrival in the Black Sea city of Samsun in May 1919 and this event marks the beginning of the war of independence.

The Ottoman officer who distinguished himself in fending off the Allied invasion at the Battle of Gallipoli was now at the helm of the Turkish resistance. In this time of peril, the new parliament assumed both legislative and executive powers. Thirty-nine year old Mustafa Kemal Pasha was elected speaker and head of government.