POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Spain says no guarantee football resumes before summer
Spain's Health Minister Salvador Illa says it would be "imprudent" to promise resumption of football season before summer in country where Covid-19 has claimed more than 23,000 lives.
Spain says no guarantee football resumes before summer
Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring during the FC Barcelona v Real Sociedad match. March 7, 2020. / Reuters
Abdullah TanriverdiAbdullah Tanriverdi
April 26, 2020

Spain's Health Minister Salvador Illa said on Sunday it would be "imprudent" to promise the football season would restart before the summer as the country took steps to ease one of the world's toughest coronavirus lockdowns.

"I can't tell you right now if professional football is going to be able to restart its activities before the summer. It would be imprudent on my part," he said during a daily briefing on the coronavirus pandemic.

The minister sounded a note of caution over La Liga plans to test players for the virus before returning to training and resuming a season suspended on March 12, saying giving priority to footballers might breach government policy.

"The diagnostic tests of any kind must be made available to the regional governments," Illa said.

Before players can return to the pitch they will have to undergo Covid-19 screening tests. They will then continue to be monitored on a regular basis.

RECOMMENDED

Easing curbs

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced on Saturday that Spaniards will be allowed out for exercise and to take walks from next weekend, with the state of emergency extended this week until May 9.

Unlike most other countries, since imposing a lockdown on March 14, Spain has not allowed anyone out for walks, jogs or bike rides, allowing them to leave home only to buy food or medicine, briefly walk the dog or for a medical emergency. 

With more than 23,000 coronavirus fatalities, Spain has the third highest death toll in the world after the United States and Italy.  

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israeli strikes kill two in southern Lebanon despite ongoing ceasefire
Seven Syrian soldiers dead after YPG drone strike on Hasakah arms depot
UK will not bow to US pressure over Greenland, Starmer tells parliament
Türkiye's Fidan to attend signing ceremony of Gaza 'Board of Peace' Charter in Switzerland
EU parliament refers Mercosur trade deal to bloc's highest court
Indian police go after journalists in Kashmir for reporting mosque profiling
Gates Foundation, OpenAI launch AI health push in Africa
Civilians, soldiers killed by YPG booby traps in northeastern Syria: army
Spanish train drivers call for strike after deadly collision
Syria's Rifaat al Assad, the 'butcher of Hama', dies at 88
Britain ready to play its part to protect Arctic security: UK premier
Indian Air Force's training aircraft crashes in northern India, both pilots safe: police
President Erdogan welcomes Syria ceasefire, urges lasting settlement
Over 18,500 Palestinians in Gaza still need urgent medical evacuation: WHO
'Dangerous escalation': OIC slams Israeli demolition of UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem