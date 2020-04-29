Hundreds of movie fans flocked to Lithuania's main international airport on Wednesday night to a drive-in cinema created in the shadow of planes grounded by the coronavirus pandemic.

Organisers of the Vilnius International Film Festival (Vilnius IFF) teamed up with the city's airport to create the Aerocinema drive-in.

They want to offer people the opportunity to go out for a movie amid the month-long coronavirus lockdown that has shuttered cinemas.

"We're offering people a new type of travel through the cinema on the airport tarmac," organiser Algirdas Ramaska told AFP, standing in front of a screen as tall as a five-storey building.

"We were dreaming about it for a while, but it could only come true after aviation virtually came to a halt," he added, referring to the flight ban imposed in mid-March in a bid to stem the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus.

Social distancing measures were in place for Wednesday's screening of this year's Oscar-winning film, South Korea's "Parasite".

Around 150 cars on the airport tarmac were parked at least two metres apart, with a maximum of two people per vehicle.

"I felt both strange and excited, when I saw the sun setting, a big screen and planes all around," movie-goer Jolita Vaitkute, 24, said after the screening.