As America tentatively emerges from weeks of lockdown, the pandemic has taken its toll on workers who have been on the front lines all along.

They have been packing and delivering supplies, caring for the sick and elderly and keeping streets and buildings clean.

They have also watched their co-workers fall ill. Thousands have gotten sick themselves. Many have died.

The burden has been borne unevenly across gender, racial and socioeconomic lines, according to an Associated Press analysis of census data in the country’s 100 largest cities.

They are mostly people of colour and more likely to be immigrants.

Workers deemed "essential" are also more likely to live below the federal poverty line or hover just above it. They are more likely to have children at home and many live with others who also have frontline jobs.

"What is important about this pandemic is that it has shined a spotlight on workers who have always been essential but before this were invisible," said David Michaels, professor of environmental and occupational health at the Milken Institute School of Public Health at George Washington University.

A look at these workers:

The warehouse worker

Born homeless in New York City, Courtenay Brown is no stranger to hardship.

She and her youngest sister both work an Amazon Fresh warehouse in New Jersey and share an apartment in Newark with six cats and a turtle.

The sisters fought for their stable life, at one point living in Brown’s car for weeks until they saved enough for a security deposit and first month’s rent.

When the pandemic took hold, Brown plunged into her job as a supervisor in the loading dock to get the $2 hourly pay bump and double overtime. Soon, several of her co-workers became infected. Others, she said, didn’t show up.

More than 60 percent of warehouse and delivery workers in most cities are people of colour, a figure that rises to more than 95 percent in Newark.

One tough day, Brown pleaded with a co-worker to come to back for a day. The next day, exhausted and limping because of tendonitis, Brown couldn’t bear to come in herself.

Her phone rang repeatedly that morning. She threw it across the room.

“I thought, ‘this just isn’t worth it’,” she said.

The grocery store worker

Jane St Louis knows many of her customers after 27 years at a Safeway in Damascus, Maryland. Some have brought her cookies. Others have taken out their own fears of the virus on her, including one woman who yelled at her for not wearing gloves.

Grocery employees have been among the most visible of America’s front-line workers as people rush to stock up on essentials. Nationwide, they are among the more diverse of front-line workers, split evenly between men and women. In most cities, more than 40 percent are white, 15 percent are black and 14 percent are Hispanic. At least 16 percent live below the federal poverty line and 15 percent lack health insurance.

The virus has killed at least 30 members of the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union. Another 3,000 have either fallen ill or been quarantined for exposure, according to the union, which represents 900,000 people.

When St Louis gets home, her routine takes about an hour and starts in the garage, where she removes her shoes and changes into a bathrobe. She sprays the shoes with Lysol.

The clothes go in the washing machine, as does her bathrobe after her shower.

She doesn’t want to risk infecting her husband, a construction worker, and 15-year-old granddaughter, who lives with them.

“I didn’t know I had anxiety until this started,” St Louis said.

The truck driver

Juan Giraldo and his wife nearly lost their home after he was laid off in the 2008 financial crisis. A refinancing deal saved him from foreclosure but left him tens of thousands of dollars deeper in debt.

Now he feels he is sinking back into a familiar nightmare. A contract port truck driver in Los Angeles, Giraldo has seen work dry up as imports slow. He gets fewer than four hauls a week, compared with at least 12 in normal times. He used to make up to $3,500 a month but now earns about $1,500.

More than 85 percent of warehouse and delivery workers in the Los Angeles area are people of color and 53 percent are foreign-born.

Giraldo was raised in Colombia by his grandparents after his father left the war-torn country to work in the fruit groves of California. Giraldo followed in his early 20s, grateful to his father for paving the way but determined to be the kind of parent he never had.