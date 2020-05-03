The Afghan government said it has launched an investigation into claims that migrants attempting to enter Iran drowned after being forced into a river by Iranian border guards.

Dozens of Afghans had crossed into Iran illegally from western Herat province when the incident happened on Friday, local media said.

The Afghan Human Rights Commission on Sunday said it had spoken with survivors who accused Iranian forces of beating and torturing them.

"They were made to cross the Harirud river, as a result a number of them drowned and some survived," it said in a statement.

The government said Saturday that the foreign ministry was investigating the incident.