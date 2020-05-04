Dozens of protests have been taking place across the United States against the lockdowns implemented to stem the flow of the coronavirus.

Images of men and women dressed in camouflage and tactical vests, while carrying assault rifles have become commonplace across state capitols in recent weeks, with several tense standoffs between police officers and protesters.

While the US federal government in Washington DC has encouraged social distancing measures, how lockdowns are implemented are largely the responsibility of state governments.

To be sure, the US is not unique. Small protests against coronavirus-related lockdowns have taken place in Canada and the United Kingdom. What makes the US protests notable is the size of the demonstrations, as well as the presence of armed protesters.

Ostensibly, the protesters want the resumption of the ordinary economy and argue that the lockdowns risk the livelihoods of ordinary people.

In just over a month since the US implemented lockdown measures, there have been more than 30 million new claims for unemployment and many businesses are burning their way through cash assets trying to stay afloat during the crisis despite large government bailout packages.

One of the most commonly heard chants at the protests has been ‘let us work’.

But the makeup of the protests in the US seem to indicate that there are issues beyond simple economic anxiety.

Many are quite visibly supporters of US President Donald Trump, with images of the protests replete with the US leader’s signature ‘Make America Great Again’ baseball caps.

Far-right contingent

But also in the mix are far-right elements and others with what some may consider extreme ideologies.