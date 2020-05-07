The number of international tourist arrivals could plunge by 60 to 80 percent in 2020 owing to the coronavirus, the World Tourism Organization said on Thursday, revising its previous forecast sharply lower.

Widespread travel restrictions and the closure of airports and national borders to curb the spread of the virus had plunged international tourism into its worst crisis since records began in 1950, the UN body said in a statement.

Tourist arrivals fell by 22 percent in the first three months of the year and by 57 percent in March alone, with Asia and Europe suffering the biggest declines, according to the Madrid-based organisation.

"The world is facing an unprecedented health and economic crisis. Tourism has been hit hard, with millions of jobs at risk in one of the most labour-intensive sectors of the economy," said the body's secretary-general, Zurab Pololikashvili.

Airlines have suffered the most since the outbreak began with most flights grounded, but hotel groups, cruise operators and tour operators are also reeling.

The UN body said the full extent of the fall in international tourism would depend on how quickly international borders open again.

Under a best-case scenario, with travel restrictions starting to ease in early July, international tourist arrivals could fall by just 58 percent.

If borders and travel restrictions are only lifted in early December, the fall would be more in the order of 78 percent.

If the restrictions are lifted in early September, the UN body predicts a fall of 70 percent.