Three UN troops were killed and four more wounded when their convoy hit a roadside bomb early Sunday, officials said, in the latest violence to hit the war-torn West African state.

UN chief Antonio Guterres condemned the attack and called on the perpetrators to be brought to justice.

Chadian peacekeepers were on a routine patrol in Aguelhok commune in the north of the country, the UN peacekeeping mission in Mali, known as MINUSMA, said in a statement.

Three soldiers were killed and four were seriously wounded in the blast, it added.

"We will have to make every effort to identify and apprehend those responsible for these terrorist acts so that they can be brought to justice," said MINUSMA mission head Mahamat Saleh Annadif.

"I bow before the remains of these brave blue helmets who died in the service of peace in Mali".

UN Secretary-General Guterres also condemned what he described as a "cowardly" attack.