"This virus doesn't discriminate," was the conclusion of government minister Michael Gove following the news that Covid-19 had reached deep into the halls of power in the UK, striking down Prime Minister Boris Johnson himself.

Of course, Gove's sentiments are accurate on the surface – viruses, in terms of raw biology, don't 'care' about your ethnicity, postcode, social status or bank balance.

But the truth is that Covid-19 does discriminate. It exposes and preys upon the cultural, economic and political discrimination within a society with devastating effect.

Data released by the Office of National Statistics (ONS), the central statistics authority for the British government, demonstrates that Covid-19 is disproportionately ravaging black and minority ethnic (BAME) communities in England and Wales.

The hardest hit are black Britons, who are more than four times more likely to die from the disease than white people, with Pakistanis and Bangladeshis almost twice as likely to die compared to the white majority.

Entire families and social groups within these demographics have been ravaged by the illness, while despite only making up 14 percent of the population, 35 percent of those in critical care are from an ethnic minority background.

It's incontrovertibly true that these ethnic minorities are more likely to die of or suffer severely from Covid-19 because of the overt confluence of racism and poverty in the UK, which is usually described as a cycle, but, in the context of this pandemic, ought to be considered more as a net in which minorities are fatally tangled.

An even better real-life analogy comes in the form of the Grenfell Tower fire of 2017.

Nobody would claim that fire discriminates, but the fact that the overwhelming majority of the 72 people who perished in this dilapidated, criminally-neglected death trap were low-income minorities speaks to the widespread intersection of discrimination on social and ethnic grounds. It was the prevailing politics of neoliberalism and austerity that allowed this tragedy to occur with such fatal ferocity.

Nothing about it was 'natural' – the circumstances surrounding the deaths reflected an austerity-ravaged, anti-egalitarian, institutionally racist England.

The Covid-19 wildfire spreading among deprived minorities ought to be viewed according to the same interplay of racism, classism and prevailing anti-egalitarian politics.

Imagining, as the British government does, that the virus 'doesn't discriminate' is a grotesque warping of the truth of the origin of the pandemic in the UK.

It attributes a more egalitarian 'nature' to a not-quite-living microscopic pathogen than it does to a solid decade of Tory governments – including the current one – and the broken society that their ideological mission has wrought.

A disaster foretold

It was clear as far back as January that Covid-19 is a virus that wreaks havoc on people with pre-existing health conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease and obesity – all of these 'lifestyle' illnesses can occur in far higher rates among the poorest in Britain.

Just last week, the ONS released a detailed region-by-region breakdown of how the most deprived areas of England and Wales were faring worse than more affluent areas.

Due to deeply ingrained racial discrimination in the interconnected areas of employment, education, housing, criminal justice and living standards, ethnic minorities – particularly Britons of Afro-Caribbean, Pakistani and Bangladeshi heritage – ought to be considered the deprived of the deprived.

Poverty illnesses, such as those mentioned above, are found in staggeringly higher numbers within the ethnic minority demographics worst hit by Covid-19.

Before Covid-19 gets the chance to exploit these sociodemographic inequalities in health, first, you must, of course, be exposed to the virus. And many minority Britons are forced to live in environments where highly infectious disease can thrive, such as overcrowded and cramped living conditions.