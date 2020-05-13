WORLD
US-backed YPG excluding Syria's Arabs in decision-making positions
Terror group PKK's Syrian offshoot YPG shows unwillingness to share power with Arabs in terms of decision-making processes even in Arab-majority regions, Pentagon says quoting US Defense Intelligence Agency.
A US general (C) walks with YPG militant commanders near northeastern Syrian town of Derik on April 25, 2017. / Reuters Archive
By Deniz Uyar
May 13, 2020

The US Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) and Central Command (or CENTCOM) gave a contradictory analysis of the terror group YPG/PKK's exclusion of Arabs from decision-making positions, according to a report on Wednesday.

"The DIA and USCENTCOM provided differing assessments about the SDF's willingness to include Arabs in military and political discussions," said the Pentagon's report that is released every three months.

According to the report, the DIA told the Pentagon that YPG/PKK, which uses the name of SDF, "demonstrated an unwillingness to share power with Arabs, even in the Arab-majority regions of the northeast where Arab fighters probably represent a majority of the SDF’s front-line forces."

"The DIA said that the YPG's efforts to 'constrain aligned Arab militias' within the SDF, appear to indicate an attempt by the YPG to 'eradicate what little remained of Arab autonomy within the SDF."

But the report said USCENTCOM reported the terror group "made 'great strides' toward incorporating Arab military and civil leaders, as well as Syriac Christians, into military and political deliberations."

US-SDF connections

The US and the YPG have been collaborating in northern Syria since 2015, when Washington cobbled together the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to fight the growing presence of Daesh in the region. 

RECOMMENDED

While fighting against Daesh, the US armed the YPG under the cover of SDF, a terror group whose existence is a threat to its NATO ally, Turkey. 

The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot. 

Detaining Arab activists 

The report also said YPG/PKK confronted backlash for "forcibly conscripting young men in the areas under its control."

The State Department "expressed concern over allegations that the SDF has detained Arab civil society activists, including individuals working on US-funded programmes," according to the report.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US, and EU, has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. 

SOURCE:AA
