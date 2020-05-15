The Premier League's plans to resume the season next month was given a boost on Thursday when Britain's Culture and Sport Secretary Oliver Dowden said the government was "opening the door" for football to return in June.

Dowden said he held a "positive meeting" with football authorities – which included the Premier League, the English Football League and the Football Association – to "progress plans" for football to resume.

The professional game has been suspended since mid-March due to the Covid-19 pandemic that has killed over 33,100 people in the United Kingdom, making it the highest death toll in Europe, and the second highest in the world.

With lockdown restrictions in England being eased from this week, the government said elite sport could return next month.

"We all agreed that we will only go ahead if it is safe to do so and the health and welfare of players, coaches and staff comes first," Dowden said in a statement.

"The government is opening the door for competitive football to return safely in June. This should include widening access for fans to view live coverage and ensure finances from the game's resumption supports the wider football family."

While the government has given the go-ahead, Dowden said it was up to football authorities to finalise the details of how they would proceed, with the government offering guidance.