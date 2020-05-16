Air Canada said on Friday it has decided to reduce its workforce by up to 60 percent as the airline tries to save cash amid the Covid-19 pandemic and right size its operations to the level of traffic expected in the mid-to-longer term.

The airline was working with unions to implement these measures, it said in an emailed statement.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees said it is in the final process of negotiating mitigations and other matters with Air Canada and has no further comment at this time.