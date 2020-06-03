The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) on Wednesday "strongly condemned" the "unacceptable pattern" of attacks on journalists in the United States during clashes between protesters and police.

"Dozens of experienced reporters have been injured, threatened, intimidated, or arrested. EBU Members BBC, Deutsche Welle (DW), and TRT World have also reported specific aggressive acts against their news crews," it said in a statement.

"This is despite following recognised protocols for media operating in the field, including visible identification and respecting instructions from law enforcement agencies," EBU said.

TRT World's journalists targeted

TRT World journalists came in the line of fire in the states of Washington and Minneapolis while covering protests against the killing of George Floyd.

Floyd died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes while he lay handcuffed on the ground in Minneapolis on May 25.

His death drew outrage across a nation that is politically and racially divided five months before a presidential election, reigniting protests that have flared repeatedly in recent years over police killings of black Americans.