The coronavirus has been the cause of hundreds of thousands of deaths and remains a very real threat. But the quarantines and the lockdowns to slow down its spread have had another effect: a better ecological footprint.

Air quality in many cities around the world has improved. For example, in Istanbul, air pollution has fallen by 30 percent. In China, the lower levels of nitrogen dioxide in January and February, equalled “removing a whopping 192,000 cars” from traffic, according to the Conversation. And Insiderreported that NASA had seen India’s air pollution drop to a 20-year low within a week during lockdown.

Yet the pandemic has also increased the use of plastics. The use of masks, gloves, clear face shields or disposable personal protective equipment (PPE), both for civilians who wish to protect themselves while out in public –– shopping for groceries, for example –– and for healthcare professionals who are exposed to the virus on a daily basis, are on the up. In this time, we are undeniably and increasingly reliant on disposable plastics to keep ourselves and others protected from the disease.

Single use plastics have been a big part of our lives since the 20th century. They are made from petroleum and are not biodegradable, ending up buried in landfills or dumped into the ocean.

“Although plastic will not biodegrade (decompose into a natural substance like soil), it will degrade (break down) into tiny particles after many years. In the process of breaking down, it releases toxic chemicals (additives that were used to shape and harden the plastic) which make their way into our food and water supply,” says the Plastic Free Challenge website.

In a statement made to mark World Environment Day, Greenpeace Mediterranean says, “It isn’t plastics but hygiene that will protect us from the coronavirus.”

Expanding on the theme, Greenpeace Mediterranean warns against “information that the plastics sector has fed into the media that has no basis in science,” saying that the perception that single use plastics, such as bags, cutlery, plates and food containers offer protection against the coronavirus was –– falsely –– created.

“This is not true,” Greenpeace Mediterranean says. “Just because something is made from single use plastic does not reduce the risk of catching viral infections during use; on the contrary, plastic is one of the materials on which the virus has the longest survival time.”

The organisation recommends focusing on personal hygiene, and being considerate of our future, by protecting nature and “not creating mountains of contaminated plastic waste.”

According to a European Commission statement, “Every year, Europeans generate 25 million tonnes of plastic waste, but less than 30% is collected for recycling. Across the world, plastics make up 85% of beach litter. And plastics are even reaching citizens' lungs and dinner tables, with microplastics in air, water and food having an unknown impact on their health.”

The plastic waste generated can be avoided through some simple steps, such as banning plastic grocery bags, replacing plastic straws with metal or bamboo ones, and using refillable coffee cups in cafés rather than the plastic variety.

“The Single-Use Plastics Directive adopted by the European Parliament [on March 27, 2019] is an essential element of the Commission's Circular Economy Action Plan as it stimulates the production and use of sustainable alternatives that avoid marine litter,” a statement by the EC reads.