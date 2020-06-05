Istanbul - The coronavirus has had a strangely calming effect on Turkey’s economic and cultural hub, and as Istanbulites awoke on Monday, they found themselves rediscovering a city they had almost forgotten existed.

The two and a half month lockdown resulted in the teeming megalopolis of more than 16 million people reduced to a shadow of its former self.

“I feel like I can breathe again,” said a smiling middle-aged woman sipping her coffee, face mask nestled below her chin, in Uskudar’s recently reopened Citir cafe.

Mosques, coffee shops, restaurants and street food vendors were just some of the places closed over the last few months. They have only been able to reopen their doors this week.

As people begin to emerge from their respective quarantines, the traditional tactile culture is now trying to adapt to a form of social distancing more commonly seen in Northern Europe.

Shop owners can also be seen re-painting and sprucing up their shop fronts, eager to look their best for customers.

Bugra Tatar, the shop owner of Kava Coffee Roasting, in Istanbul’s Karakoy district, was relieved to swing open its doors.

Initially, Tatar was worried about the future of his coffee business.

“The biggest worry is that we couldn’t pay the shop's rent and the salary of the employees,” said Tatar speaking to TRT World.

Fortunately, until now, the business has been able to depend on online sales during the pandemic. It has kept it afloat and his staff employed.

“Thanks to our online sales, we were able to open the shop again, so all the expenses of the employees and the shop continued. In fact, it was not so easy for us. We are open now finally,” added Tatar.

When asked if he was worried that the coronavirus had changed Istanbul, Tatar was optimistic.

“Just as people get used to the coronavirus days, now they will start to get used to a new normal. Maybe it will take a little longer but it will be back to the old Istanbul, will get used to it in a way or another.”

The city is visibly adapting to a new way of living.

Face masks are still commonly worn, they were made mandatory during the peak of the pandemic, and have become compulsory on public transport. Banks are now different in that they boast perspex windows for staff and customer protection.

Parks have seen white circles drawn up so that social interactions can occur safely without the risk of dangerous overcrowding. The faithful who still go to the mosques are no longer praying shoulder to shoulder but are now separated by 1.5 meters.

A clearing of the throat is now always followed by a nervous expression: did anyone notice?

Istanbul’s hobbyist fishermen, however, are again lining the shores of the Bosphorus with gusto.