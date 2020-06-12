TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkish Super Lig back in play after three-month Covid-19 suspension
Authorities have imposed a series of measures as games resume including taking the temperature of every individual entering the stadium, substitute players divided between the bench and empty stands, and regularly disinfecting footballs.
Turkish Super Lig back in play after three-month Covid-19 suspension
Murat Paluli (R) of Goztepe in action against Filip Novak (L) of Trabzonspor during Turkish Super Lig week 27 match between Goztepe and Trabzonspor at Gursel Aksel Stadium in Izmir, Turkey on June 12, 2020. / AA
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
June 12, 2020

Turkey's Super Lig resumed officially on Friday with two games played behind closed doors, after a nearly three-month suspension because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The first game was played in Istanbul between Fenerbahce and Kayserispor at 1800 GMT, and the other in western Turkey between Goztepe and Trabzonspor who are currently at the top of the championship.

There were no supporters in Istanbul around the stadium or in the neighbouring bars, which are usually crowded on match nights.

The Turkish Football Federation announced the championship's suspension on March 19 as coronavirus spread across the world.

The authorities have imposed a series of measures as games resume including taking the temperature of every individual entering the stadium, substitute players divided between the bench and empty stands, and regularly disinfecting the footballs.

Although the games will be played behind closed doors, the TFF appeared optimistic fans could return in the coming weeks "if the situation improves."

The TFF hopes the Super Lig will end on July 26. In total, there are 72 league games left in addition to three Cup games.

RECOMMENDED

Just four points separate the top four in the championship.

Turkish football affected

Turkish football was hit directly by the pandemic.

Galatasaray's charismatic manager Fatih Terim and former international goalkeeper Rustu Recber, star of the 2002 World Cup, were taken to hospital but later recovered.

Last month, Istanbul giants Besiktas said their chairman and few staff members tested positive for coronavirus.

Turkey has officially recorded over 175,000 infections while around 4,800 people have died since the first case was confirmed in March.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US–Taiwan deal cuts tariffs, spurs $250bn chip investment in America
Australia's child social media ban leads to 4.7 million accounts removed
Türkiye on board as major global oceans protection treaty enters into force
Japan and US expand cooperation on missiles, military drills amid tensions with China
Protesters clash with federal officers in Minnesota after latest shooting by ICE agent
Greenland, Denmark united against US 'threats' to seize island: Russian envoy
US, Mexico reaffirm security cooperation as Washington demands faster border results
Trump supports 'newly appointed Palestinian Technocratic Government' in Israel-besieged Gaza
Trump announces formation of Gaza 'board of peace'
Middle East allies urged US to hold off on Iran strikes with flurry of diplomatic activity — report
Iran and US envoys clash at UN as protests in Iran appear to ease
Venezuelan opposition leader Machado presents Nobel Peace medal to Trump
Venezuela's Rodriguez pushes for diplomacy with US and oil industry reforms
European troops won't impact Trump's goal of acquiring Greenland, says White House
By Sadiq S Bhat
Yemen's Saudi-backed presidential body sacks last pro-UAE member