TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkey's Antalya world leader in eco-friendly Blue Flag beaches
The blue flag certification is an internationally recognised voluntary eco-label awarded to beaches, marinas, and sustainable boating tourism operators.
Turkey's Antalya world leader in eco-friendly Blue Flag beaches
A drone photo shows an aerial view of a beach in Finike district of Antalya, Turkey on August 6, 2019 / AA
By Azaera Amza
June 18, 2020

The Mediterranean Antalya province of Turkey, often regarded as one of the top tourism destinations around the world, is second to none with its 206 eco-friendly beaches, leading the global tourism industry in this context.

The Blue Flag certification, an international program implemented in 50 countries, is an exclusive international eco-label given to beaches and marinas after meeting certain criteria set by the International Foundation for Environmental Education, an independent non-profit organisation.

The first Blue Flag of this year was hoisted in Lara Barut Collection of hotels with the program coordinated by the Foundation for Environmental Education in Turkey and its coordinator Lokman Atasoy.

Atasoy said the criteria such as environment, water quality and cleaning sea played a key role in the blue flag program, which would label beaches as "clean and safe", adding that this program was run successfully in Turkey for more than three decades.

RECOMMENDED

The water quality of the sea would be analysed once in every 15 days, Atasoy noted, saying that beaches were regularly inspected for cleanliness and other parameters, including, lifeguards, controlling pets, recycling, and opportunities for the disabled.

The coronavirus pandemic meant beaches this year were assessed on additional criteria such as social distancing, hygiene and mask bins, Atasoy said.

He also said Antalya has more blue-flagged beaches than any other touristic cities, followed by Valencia of Spain and Occitanie of France, which respectively have 134, and 109 blue flags. Turkey's beaches have 486 blue flag certifications, third in the ranking behind Spain and Greece. 

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Iran urges UN action over 'foreign interference' as protests continue
Türkiye opposes 'any military intervention' against Iran: Fidan
EU, foreign envoys urge urgent action to rescue South Sudan peace process
Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz receives US Envoy Tom Barrack in Ankara
Beijing decries 'China spy' claims after France charges professor over Chinese delegation visit
Nearly 900-year-old madrasa unearthed during urban renewal project in central Anatolia
Saudi foreign minister discusses regional de-escalation with Iranian, Omani, Qatari counterparts
Syrian president says ‘door remains open’ for YPG to integrate to state
Rights groups warn Israel's execution bill will legalise state killing of Palestinians
Ailing astronaut forces early return in NASA’s first-ever space station medical evacuation
Officials signal no decision as US weighs Iran military options
Italy’s Meloni calls to ‘defend free international order’ as she begins three-day Japan visit
Russia expels British diplomat over spying allegations
Macron convenes an emergency meeting to discuss the situations in Greenland and Iran
Finnish PM supports social media ban for children under 15, citing decline in physical activity