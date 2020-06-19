WORLD
3 MIN READ
Lebanon's financial adviser in IMF talks quits
Henri Chaoul, financial adviser to the government in talks with the International Monetary Fund, said politicians, monetary authorities, and the financial sector embark on a "populist agenda", "opting to dismiss the magnitude" of losses.
Lebanon's financial adviser in IMF talks quits
FILE PHOTO: Lebanese pound banknotes are seen at a currency exchange shop in Beirut, Lebanon on June 15, 2020. / Reuters Archive
By Mazhar Ali
June 19, 2020

A financial adviser working with Lebanon's government in talks with the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday that he had resigned, citing "no genuine will" to reform and attempts to dismiss the size of losses in the financial system.

Lebanon began IMF talks in May, aiming to secure aid to steer its way out of a major financial crisis. But the process has been complicated by a dispute over the scale of the losses set out in a government plan presented to the IMF.

In a statement, an adviser to the ministry of finance, Henri Chaoul said politicians, monetary authorities, and the financial sector were "opting to dismiss the magnitude" of losses and embark on a "populist agenda".

READ MORE: Lebanon to pump dollars to strengthen pound after violent protests

'No genuine will'

"I have come to the realisation that there is no genuine will to implement either reforms or a restructuring of the banking sector, including the Central Bank," Chaoul said.

The plan approved by Prime Minister Hassan Diab's government projects huge losses including $83 billion in the banking system. 

RECOMMENDED

Chaoul described it as the first time a quantitative diagnosis of Lebanon's multiple crises had been undertaken.

The IMF has said the figures appear to be roughly the correct order of magnitude but that Beirut needed to reach a common understanding to move forward.

'Hasty plan'

The numbers have met opposition from the central bank, the banking sector and a parliamentary fact-finding committee that has challenged the losses and assumptions.

Ali Hassan Khalil, a senior aide to the powerful Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and a former finance minister, said the plan had been drawn up hastily, mistakes had been made and the fact-finding committee's numbers were more accurate.

Citing issues with the plan, he told broadcaster MTV it assumed Lebanon would be unable to pay its bonds until 2043. This is what led the parliamentary committee "to put its hand on the matter at the request of Speaker Berri".

Berri, who has said depositors' funds are sacrosanct, is involved in efforts to forge a compromise over the losses, sources said.

READ MORE: Anti-government protests resume in Lebanon as lockdown eased

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Iran urges UN action over 'foreign interference' as protests continue
Türkiye opposes 'any military intervention' against Iran: Fidan
EU, foreign envoys urge urgent action to rescue South Sudan peace process
Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz receives US Envoy Tom Barrack in Ankara
Beijing decries 'China spy' claims after France charges professor over Chinese delegation visit
Nearly 900-year-old madrasa unearthed during urban renewal project in central Anatolia
Saudi foreign minister discusses regional de-escalation with Iranian, Omani, Qatari counterparts
Syrian president says ‘door remains open’ for YPG to integrate to state
Rights groups warn Israel's execution bill will legalise state killing of Palestinians
Ailing astronaut forces early return in NASA’s first-ever space station medical evacuation
Officials signal no decision as US weighs Iran military options
Italy’s Meloni calls to ‘defend free international order’ as she begins three-day Japan visit
Russia expels British diplomat over spying allegations
Macron convenes an emergency meeting to discuss the situations in Greenland and Iran
Finnish PM supports social media ban for children under 15, citing decline in physical activity