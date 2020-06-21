Some 25,000 people, mostly women and children, have died in the Mediterranean Sea over the last eight years, Turkey's president said on Sunday.

“In the past eight years, 25,000 people, most of them women and children, died in the treacherous waters of Mediterranean,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in the closing ceremony of the International Migration Film Festival via videoconference.

He said those people set out with a hope for a safe future but most of the journeys ended up in death.

“Fate of some 10,000 Syrian children who sought asylum in Europe is unknown,” Erdogan added.

Erdogan said the migration issue has remained a global phenomenon as millions of people still have to leave their homes due to war, instability, terror and poverty.

“Today there are nearly 260 million migrants, more than 71 million displaced people and also over 25 million refugees in the world” he added.

He hoped the festival would assist in rethinking the root causes of displacement and migration and also raise awareness for the social, cultural, political and economic dimensions of the crisis.