WORLD
3 MIN READ
Yemen Houthis fire missiles at Riyadh, Saudis thwart attack
Yemen's Houthi Spokesman says they targeted Saudi Defence Ministry, King Salman Air Base and other military facilities using winged ballistic missiles and drones
Yemen Houthis fire missiles at Riyadh, Saudis thwart attack
A Houthi supporter during a gathering in Sanaa, Yemen on April 2, 2020. / Reuters
Nuran GunduzNuran Gunduz
June 23, 2020

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement said via its Al Masirah TV channel that it had carried out a "large-scale attack" deep in Saudi Arabia.

It said it on Tuesday that it had targeted the Saudi Defence Ministry, King Salman Air Base and other military facilities using winged ballistic missiles and armed drones.

The Saudi-led coalition battling the group for five years said it had intercepted a ballistic missile fired towards Riyadh, the Saudi capital.

A Reuters witness in Riyadh heard two loud blasts and saw billows of smoke in the sky over the city close to dawn.

Violence between the two sides has surged after the expiry last month of a six-week ceasefire prompted by the coronavirus pandemic, with the Houthis launching missiles and drones towards Saudi cities and the coalition responding with air strikes.

READ MORE: Yemeni army, Houthis clash in central province

RECOMMENDED

Al Masirah said the Houthi's military spokesman would make an announcement in the next few hours.

Saudi-led coalition spokesman Turki al Malki said its forces had intercepted and destroyed a Houthi missile launched at Riyadh in a "deliberate hostile action designed to target civilians".

In a statement on Saudi state news agency SPA, he said the coalition had intercepted three Houthi missiles fired towards the southern border cities of Najran and Jizan, as well as several armed drones launched towards the kingdom late on Monday.

The coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after the Houthis ousted the Saudi-backed government from the capital, Sanaa, in late 2014. The conflict is largely seen in the region as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran. 

READ MORE: Much to Saudi's dismay, the Houthis are standing their ground in Yemen

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Greece's aviation chief steps down after airspace blackout chaos
Israel legalises five illegal settlement outposts in occupied West Bank
Russia accuses US of tearing apart global order with Venezuela raid, Iran threats
EU lawmakers urge freeze of US trade deal over Trump's Greenland remarks
'Peak readiness': Iran points to increased missile stockpiles amid Trump's intervention threats
Some personnel advised to leave a US military base in Qatar: diplomats
Syrian army sends reinforcements to eastern Aleppo amid tensions with YPG terror group
Türkiye, Somalia sign labour agreement to expand workforce cooperation
Kushner, Witkoff seek to travel to Russia to meet Putin over Ukraine peace plan
Turkish, Iranian foreign ministers hold second call in 24 hours amid rising regional tensions
Syria asks Lebanon to hand over Assad-era officers
Denmark to strengthen Greenland defence as US eyes takeover
Israeli army launches incursion into Syria's Quneitra countryside again
Israel violates Gaza ceasefire again with artillery fire
Four arrested after attack on Iranian embassy in The Hague