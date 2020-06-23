It's a late weekday morning in Berlin, the city is just slowly opening up after the coronavirus lockdown. Working out of a dilapidated office block in the centre of the city, Rosalina Jecht, or Ling, is on the morning shift, busy preparing bags of food which will soon be on their way.

It's a mad dash, lots of shouting and waving – an alchemy of organised chaos.

The fresh bread is still on its way, the soup's ready and is being poured into cups – her job is quality control. At Karuna, the idea is, everyone should be afforded the same dignity and respect.

Karuna is a charity, that looks after Berlin's homeless and vulnerable youth. During the lockdown, they observed a spike in homelessness, with scores going days without food as many previously relied only on the goodwill of Berliners.

There are no official figures for homelessness in Germany, but estimates from charities suggest slightly over 850,000 people in the country were homeless last year.

Save the Children, an international charity focused on the welfare of children, saw a spike in cases of vulnerable children affected by drug abuse, physical abuse at home and mental health issues.

To provide critical support to homeless adults and children, Karuna and Save the Children came together to fund a special 'Youth Force' to provide at least one hot meal a day to many of the city's homeless who in many cases were starving, while suffering from mental health issues and drug addiction. This brief social interaction with those who brought them food was a psychological lifeline.

'Youth force'

Karuna's head Joerg Richert says the situation for homeless people "definitely got worse" due to the lockdown. He says new groups that had previously gone unnoticed, started appearing on the streets, for example, ex-prisoners.

"Due to our work, we actually have a very good system for the re-integration of ex-prisoners here in Germany, but all the counselling centres had closed so many of the ex-prisoners were left without a home and without any prospects," says Reichert.

He adds that young people living in precarious conditions took on more stress at home when confined to their apartments and that "they simply ran away" making them dependent on food and drink handouts.

Ling, 21, joined the team during the pandemic lockdown. Her friend was already employed by Karuna, and Ling saw this as an opportunity to give something back.

Ling's story isn't typical to Berlin or Germany, but it highlights some of Germany's darkest problems: racism, bullying, and socio-economic marginalisation.

"I was fourteen when I ran away from home, never really had a good time at school, my mother is from the Philippines and my father is German, so being of mixed racial heritage I often got severely bullied at school," Ling recalls.

Her mother worked long hours in her restaurant, and an exaggerated age gap between the parents meant her father retired to a care home early in Ling's teenage years, meaning that the little psychological and familial support she received at home all but came to an end.

"When I ran away, I dropped out of the school system, my mother was worried, but I didn't know what to do, I just didn't want to take the racism and the bullying anymore," says Ling, with a weary look on her face.

She adds, "it was a three year long fight, I suffered from anxiety, depression, and was almost placed on suicide watch."

Ling managed to turn her life around but with little help from the government; it was her friends, family, a new relationship, and soon a daughter who would motivate her.