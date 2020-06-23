Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, in whose film Paani Sushant was pencilled as lead protagonist before Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films shelved the project, wrote a cryptic tweet following the actor's demise. “I knew the pain you (Sushant) were going through. I knew the story of the people that let you down so bad that you would weep on my shoulder...,” Kapur tweeted. Perhaps aware that revealing anything more could trigger his own excommunication, Kapur withheld any further disclosures though Sushant’s fans pleaded with the filmmaker to ‘spill the beans’.

Nepotism is not new to Bollywood. There are countless instances of ‘star kids’ launched by doting parents and big production houses. Their films generally do well. In case they do not, there is always the safety blanket of a ‘re-launch’. For outsiders, like Sushant, the rules are different. Sushant had once said in an interview: “Nepotism is there, it’s everywhere. You can’t do anything about it… but if you deliberately don't allow the right talent to come up, then there is a problem.”

“It takes double the talent, energy and hard work for an outsider to convince the audience and the industry that he or she is as safe a box office bet as mediocre, unmotivated and entitled establishment elite,” filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee told news agency PTI after Sushant’s death.

Several videos and excerpts of Sushant’s writings on social media have gone viral since his death. In some, the late actor is seen repeatedly asking for acceptance in the film industry, pleading with his fans to make his films a success at the box office for fear of a short career. The lack of a professional godfather no doubt spurred him to do this.

In the wake of Sushant’s death, nepotism in Bollywood is being called out afresh. The industry's enfant terrible, Kangana Ranaut, lost no time in blaming the nepotism brigade for Sushant's death. With her penchant for everything controversial, Kangana had once famously called filmmaker Karan Johar ‘the flag bearer of nepotism’. Not to be outdone, at the 2017 IIFA Awards, Johar and actors Saif Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan — all second-generation celebrities — performed a skit aimed at an absent Kangana that ended with them chanting “nepotism rocks”. Johar and other card-carrying members of Bollywood’s nepotism brigade are now being accused of abetting Sushant’s suicide. Instances of the filmmaker laughing hysterically when guests who appeared on his popular TV chat show, Koffee with Karan, were dismissive of the actor, have returned as clips to haunt him on social media. In a country where frivolous cases being filed in courts is routine, Sushant’s death has also become one such with a fan moving a plea before a court to try Johar and other celebrities for abetting his suicide.

The struggle with depression

In the midst of this cacophony, other unsettling rumours of how Sushant was 'mentally unstable' have emerged. Was there an attempt at a Bollywood cover-up, or was there really some element of truth in it? Everything about Sushant, his relationship with rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, his personal struggle with depression, his alleged temper tantrums and debauched lifestyle, have all been called in for scrutiny. Sushant's psychiatrist, in a much-disapproved breach of doctor-patient trust, also joined this circus revealing how the actor was mentally troubled and was advised medication.

Reports that his mother’s death in 2002 lay the foundations for his depression, have now surfaced. The actor’s last Instagram post, uploaded on June 3 along with a collage of his late mother, is being touted as evidence of a mind swamped with despair. Sushant often mentioned he did not have many friends and spent most of his free time reading books. Clearly, his successful, albeit thin filmography, had earned him millions of fans but these, perhaps, did not sufficiently compensate the loneliness that came with being away from home filming productions. Sushant is not the first celebrity to fall foul to the loneliness that fame can bring. The actor Deepika Padukone has often spoken about her own similar struggle with depression. After Sushant’s death, Deepika once again stressed the importance of listening. One remembered Sushant's tweet from a year ago: “It’s okay to let it out and not hold it inside. It’s not a weakness but a sign of strength."

Sushant’s death has made one thing clear. If in the same industry there can be both a revered actor, who despite enjoying fame and wealth, succumb to suicidal thoughts, as well as many other actors whose talents are overlooked and cast aside due to their pedigree or family tree, the industry requires change.