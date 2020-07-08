A two-year audit of Facebook’s civil rights record has found “serious setbacks” that have marred the social network’s progress on matters such as hate speech, misinformation and bias.

The social network has not done enough to protect users from discrimination, falsehoods and incitement to violence, adding to pressure on the company in the midst of an advertiser boycott, the audit found on Wednesday.

The findings come at a time when more than 900 advertisers, including major brands such as Coca-Cola and Unilever, have joined a boycott started by major US civil rights groups, including the Anti-Defamation League and the NAACP, to pressure Facebook to take concrete steps to block hate speech.

"Many in the civil rights community have become disheartened, frustrated and angry after years of engagement where they implored the company to do more to advance equality and fight discrimination, while also safeguarding free expression," the auditors wrote.

READ MORE:Facebook boots far-right network and boosts original news

Hands-off approach

Facebook has taken a hands-off approach to political speech compared to rivals, notably leaving untouched posts by Trump in recent weeks which were flagged by its rival Twitter for falsehoods and incitement of violence.

One Trump tweet, labelled by Twitter as "violating its policy against glorifying violence," said "Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts."

The auditors expressed "significant concern" about the company's steadfast commitment to protect a particular definition of free expression, even where that has meant allowing harmful and divisive rhetoric that amplifies hate speech and threatens civil rights.