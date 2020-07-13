A French expert has warned that there is little chance of a 100-percent effective coronavirus vaccine by 2021.

"A vaccine is several years in development," said epidemiologist Arnaud Fontanet, a member of the team of scientists advising the government on the crisis, speaking on BFMTV television on Sunday.

He urged people to take social distancing measures more seriously.

"Of course, there is an unprecedented effort to develop a vaccine, but I would be very surprised if we had that was effective in 2021," he added.

While we would probably have one that worked partially, we were very far from the end of the crisis, he said.

That being the case, "we have to live with this virus" he said. And since another lockdown was out of the question, people had to go back to "more serious habits".

"This summer, let's respect physical distance, at least!" he said, stressing that large gatherings were the main threat.

READ MORE:China leads Covid-19 vaccine race