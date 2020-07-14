The World Health Organization's chief has slammed some government leaders for eroding public trust by sending mixed messages on the coronavirus.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned on Sunday that their failures to stop their countries’ spiralling outbreaks mean there would be no return to normal “for the foreseeable future.”

Without calling out specific politicians, Ghebreyesus said “too many countries are headed in the wrong direction" with the pandemic and some were not taking the proper steps to curb infections.

At the same time, Tedros acknowledged how difficult it was for governments to respond effectively, given the economic, social and cultural consequences of imposing restrictions.

“The virus remains public enemy No 1, but the actions of many governments and people do not reflect this,” he said on Monday.

Urging implementation of local lockdowns

The director-general's remarks to reporters in Geneva came a day after WHO reported yet another worldwide record of more than 230,000 confirmed cases in 24 hours.

Ten countries accounted for 80 percent of the daily tally reported on Sunday, and more than half of the new confirmed cases came from the United States and Brazil alone.

The UN health agency said government and individual responses should depend on local conditions - namely, whether there is widespread community spread of the virus.

Take schools: Many countries have reopened classrooms as their daily case counts fell, but some nations are playing “political football” by calling for schools to reopen without having broader control measures in place such as keeping shops closed or limiting public gatherings, WHO said.

“Mixed messages from leaders are undermining the most critical ingredient of any response: trust,” Tedros said on Monday, adding that governments should communicate clearer public health messages and individuals should maintain social distancing, mask-wearing, hand-washing and staying home when they have Covid-19 symptoms.

As the UK emerges from a nationwide lockdown, government leaders were chastised in recent days for giving inconsistent statements on the merits of wearing face masks inside public place, among other issues.