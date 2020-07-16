North Macedonia’s Social Democrats who pledged to take the Balkan country to the European Union are set to win the parliamentary vote, state election commission parliamentary results showed.

The ruling SDSM party of the most recent prime minister, Zoran Zaev, won 36.9 percent of the votes the results showed on Wednesday, with its main rival, nationalist VMRO-DPMNE, second with 35.9 percent, according to preliminary results based on 71percent of the votes counted.

Ethnic Albanian party, Democratic Union of Integration, which had been in the government with SDSM, was third with 10.2 percent of the votes.

Lacking an outright majority , the centre-left Social Democrats will now face tough coalition talks that could drag on for weeks in order to form a government.

The vote was originally scheduled for April but postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Voters arrived at the polling stations wearing mandatory masks.

The former Yugoslav republic of 2 million people has so far reported a total of 8,530 infections and 393 deaths due to the coronavirus.

Zaev, in office since 2017, put the country on the path towards EU membership by agreeing to add “North” to its name.