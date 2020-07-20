Basaksehir have won the Turkish Superlig for the first time on Sunday, snapping the dominance of the city's 'Big Three' clubs Fenerbahce, Galatasaray and Besiktas.

Basaksehir, formerly the Istanbul municipality team established in 1990, captured the title after a 1-0 win over Kayserispor. Second-placed Trabzonspor lost 4-3 to Konyaspor.

Basaksehir –– the sixth club ever to win the Superlig since its inception in 1959 –– top the standings with 69 points, seven ahead of Trabzonspor with one round left.

Sivasspor were third, with Besiktas, Galatasaray and Fenerbahce in fourth, fifth and seventh respectively.

