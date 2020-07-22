Britain is considering new legislation to crack down on the activity of hostile governments after a damning intelligence committee report on Russian meddling in the nation's politics.

The government is planning to introduce new legislation to give security services greater powers and is considering a new law requiring people working on behalf of foreign states to formally register their activities, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told Sky News on Wednesday.

"We are looking at additional powers to look at the activities of hostile states and that may include introducing new laws," Shapps said.

Shapps said the country was considering "something like the foreign agent registration laws that exist for example in the US and Australia."

READ MORE:UK govt 'actively avoided' looking into Russia's Brexit meddling

Russian influence in UK 'new normal'

The report from Parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee painted a damning portrait of Russian involvement in British society and suggested that legislation had not kept pace with the threat.

It concluded that Russia sees Britain as one of its top intelligence targets, adding that Moscow’s attempts to influence the UK are the “new normal” and successive governments have welcomed Russian oligarchs with open arms.

Russians with "very close links" to President Vladimir Putin are "well integrated into the UK business, political and social scene — in 'Londongrad' in particular," the report said.

No evidence of meddling