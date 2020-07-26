A bomb attack by PKK/YPG terror group has killed at least five civilians and wounded nearly 12 others in northeastern Syria, while Turkey "neutralised" three militants of the group in the same region.

The Turkish Defence Ministry said on Sunday that an IED planted by PKK/YPG terrorists exploded in Ras al Ayn's city centre, near the Turkish border, resulting in civilian fatalities.

The ministry said the PKK/YPG is targeting innocent civilians to disrupt the peace in the Operation Peace Spring area.

Ras al Ayn was liberated from PKK/YPG terrorists last October as part of Turkey's Peace Spring military campaign.

The operation was launched to secure Turkey's borders by eliminating the terror group from northern Syria, east of the Euphrates River, and aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.

Turkey 'neutralises' YPG/PKK terrorists

Also on Sunday, Turkish security forces "neutralised" at least three PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria, near the country's southern border, the Defence Ministry said.

"Our heroic commandos, who take all kinds of measures in the region, neutralised three PKK/YPG terrorists preventing another attempt to attack," the ministry said on Twitter.

Operations in border

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terrorist operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable peaceful settlement by locals: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).