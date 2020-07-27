The US says it has closed its consulate in Chengdu, China. China ordered the consulate closed in retaliation for a US order to shut down the Chinese Consulate in Houston last week.

A statement from the State Department said that the consulate suspended operations at 10 am (0200 GMT) on Monday. It expressed disappointment at China’s decision and said the US would try to continue its outreach to the region through its other missions in China.

The consulate in southwestern China “has stood at the center of our relations with the people in Western China, including Tibet, for 35 years,” the statement said.

"At 10am on July 27th, according to the Chinese side's request, the US consulate in Chengdu was closed. Afterwards, Chinese authorities entered through the front entrance and took it over," the Chinese Foreign Ministry's public diplomacy office said in a statement on its official social media account.

The American flag was taken down at the consulate, according to state media.

State broadcaster CCTV said on its social media account that the flag was lowered at 6:18 am on Monday (2218 GMT Sunday) at the US mission in Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan province.

Police have closed off a two to three block area around the consulate, cutting off virtually any view of the property. Vehicles could be seen moving in the distance behind multiple police lines.

READ MORE:Why has Trump shuttered the Chinese consulate in Houston?

Escalation in tensions

China ordered the closing of the consulate on Friday in retaliation for a US order to close the Chinese Consulate in Houston. The tit-for-tat closings marked a significant escalation in the tensions between the two countries over a range of issues, including trade, technology, security and human rights.

Moving trucks arrived at the US consulate on Sunday afternoon and left a few hours later. Late at night, flatbed trailers entered the complex. One later emerged carrying a large shipping container and a crane.