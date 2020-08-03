The United States has entered a "new phase" of the pandemic, with rural areas just as threatened as major cities.

Dr Deborah Birx, who heads the White House coronavirus task force, told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday that local virus mitigation procedures were starting to work, but added that "what we are seeing today is different from March and April".

"It is extraordinarily widespread. It's into the rural as equal urban areas," she added. "To everybody who lives in a rural area, you are not immune or protected from this virus."

"We are in a new phase," Birx said.

She added that sticking to health and safety guidelines, such as wearing a mask, maintaining personal hygiene and observing social distancing, was crucial.

As of Sunday, the US had tallied more than 4,813,647 cases of Covid-19 and 158,365 deaths, according to various virus trackers, making it by far the hardest-hit country in the world.

The US notched 47,508 new cases on Sunday, a slight dip from the previous five days, which had all recorded more than 60,000 new infections.

'No confidence in Birx'

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said earlier on Sunday that she does not have confidence in Birx, linking her to disinformation about the virus spread by President Donald Trump.