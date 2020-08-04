Tropical Storm Isaias has pummelled Virginia on its way toward Washington and other cities of the US Northeast, and killed at least one person after a tornado it spawned obliterated a mobile home park in North Carolina.

The fast-moving storm knocked out power to hundreds of thousands and threatened to trigger more tornadoes on Tuesday, with the centre of the storm about 160 km south of Washington as of 8 a.m. Eastern time 1200 GMT, the National Hurricane Center said.

Two people died when Isaias spun off a tornado that struck a North Carolina mobile home park. Authorities said two others were killed by falling trees toppled by the storm in Maryland and New York City.

It was moving toward the north at 54 kph, packing maximum sustained winds of 110 kph.

A tropical storm warning remained in effect all the way to Maine, with major cities such as Washington, Philadelphia and New York in the potential path.

Tornadoes