In the aftermath of Lebanon's most horrific disaster, the world has been quick to react to the ongoing tragedy.

Close allies and traditional adversaries of Lebanon paid tribute on to the victims of a massive and deadly blast in Beirut, as condolences and offers of help poured in.

The blast has killed at least 50 people, injuring another 2,700.

Reactions to graphic and harrowing images following the suspected ammonium nitrate blast span the range of shock and horror, before turning to questions as the internet scrambles to uncover what really happened.

Within Lebanon, Prime Minister Hassan Diab announced a day of mourning on Wednesday, calling on "friendly countries" to support the country already reeling from its worst economic crisis in decades as well as the coronavirus pandemic.

Michel Aoun, the Lebanese president, told media that the government would support to displaced people and the Ministry of Health would meet the expense of treatment for the wounded.

Beirut's governor Marwan Abboud, broke down into tears on television, calling the explosion "a national catastrophe".

Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke with Aoun and said Turkey was ready to provide humanitarian aid as needed.

He offered his condolences to Lebanon's people as they live through this horrific tragedy.

In Turkey, we will always stand at Lebanon's side, and with our Lebanese brothers," he tweeted.

He was joined by a tweet from Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Gulf and Arab support

Gulf nations were among the first to react, with Qatar promising to send field hospitals to support the medical response.

Qatar's ruler Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani wished "a speedy recovery for the injured," while the United Arab Emirates' Vice President and ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, tweeted "our condolences to our beloved people in Lebanon."

Kuwait said it would also send emergency medical aid as Arab League chief Ahmed Aboulgheit offered condolences, stressing "the importance of finding the truth about the explosions".

Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said Amman was ready to provide any help Lebanon needed, while Iran said it was "fully prepared to render assistance in any way necessary".

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi also took to social media, expressing his condolences to Lebanon's government and people.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the great and resilient people of Lebanon," Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted.

"Stay strong, Lebanon."

In a show of solidarity, Pyramids at Giza, Egypt lit up with Lebanon's flag. UAE's Burj Khalifa also made sure its tallest skyscraper was lit up in the same way.