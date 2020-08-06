Poland’s conservative President Andrzej Duda has been sworn in for a second five-year term before parliament members.

Most opposition parliamentarians and former presidents and prime ministers did not attend the swearing-in ceremony.

Their absence showed their disapproval of what they call Duda’s disregard for the constitution during his first term, and his almost total acceptance of the ruling right-wing party’s policies that have put Poland at odds with European Union leaders.

Duda has been a close ally of the ruling right-wing coalition of the Law and Justice party and two small partner parties.

READ MORE: Polish judges set for showdown with government over reforms