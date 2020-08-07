The Indian Ocean island of Mauritius has declared a “state of environmental emergency” after a Japanese-owned ship that ran aground offshore days ago began spilling tons of fuel.

"We are in an environmental crisis situation," Environment Minister Kavy Ramano told a press conference, calling the Blue Bay Marine Park and other areas near the leaking ship “very sensitive.”

"This is the first time that we are faced with a catastrophe of this kind, and we are insufficiently equipped to handle this problem," said Fishing Minister Sudheer Maudhoo.

Dark slick

The ministers said that all attempts to stabilise the ship had failed because of rough seas, and efforts to pump out the oil had also failed.

Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth announced the development as satellite images showed a dark slick spreading in the turquoise waters near environmental areas that the government called “very sensitive.”

Mauritius has said the ship was carrying nearly 4,000 tons of fuel and cracks have appeared in its hull.

Video posted online showed oily waters lapping at the shore as people murmured and peered at the ship in the distance.

Online ship trackers showed the Panama-flagged bulk carrier had been en route from China to Brazil.

Appeal to France

The French island of Reunion is the closest neighbour to Mauritius, and France's Foreign Ministry says France is Mauritius's “leading foreign investor” and one of its largest trading partners.

Jugnauth earlier in the day said his government was appealing to France for help, saying the spill “represents a danger" for the country of some 1.3 million people that relies heavily on tourism and has been hit hard by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.