Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) has been issued a subpoena to appear before the US District Court for the District of Columbia.

The summons was filed on Friday last week by Saad al Jabri, the former top Saudi spymaster, a day after a lawsuit accused MBS of orchestrating an assasination attempt on Jabri.

A subpoena requires that a plaintiff appear before a court for questioning by prosecuting lawyers. MBS would be covered by some sort of diplomatic protocol providing immunity, but the mere act of invoking such privileges would be cause for diplomatic embarrassment.

With a change in the White House possible after November’s election, the lawsuit has the potential to harm Saudi-US relations.

Al Jabri worked closely with US intelligence agencies and is credited with preventing several Al Qaeda terrorist attacks against US civilians.

A Khashoggi-like plot

Almost two weeks after Washington Post columnist and Saudi dissident, Jamal Khashoggi, was murdered and dismembered by a Saudi hit-squad, al Jabri claims that another Saudi hit squad was sent to kill him in a similar manner.

The court issued subpoena orders against Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and 13 other people to compel them to respond to al Jabri’s assassination accusations.

Al Jabri has been living in Canada since he fled the Kingdom in 2017 fearing for his life.