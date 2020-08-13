Lately, Greece attempted a unilateralist agreement with Egypt on its maritime boundaries. This deal is in disregard of international law, and a textbook example of a one-sided fait accompli(s) in a disputed zone – it only provides more international and regional instability.

Acting unilaterally, Greece, along with Greek Cypriot administration, is aiming to monopolise the energy wealth in the region and exclude other legitimate stakeholders like Turkey, Libya, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

In a response that attempted to safeguard its interests, Ankara accelerated its energy aspiration in the region but left the door open for dialogue with its Mediterranean neighbours to find a fair, comprehensive and permanent solution to the dispute.

Turkish President Erdogan stated, “Turkey is always ready to resolve Eastern Mediterranean issue through dialogue on an equitable basis." He called on the Mediterranean countries to cooperate in finding “an acceptable formula that protects the rights of all.”

Similarly, the German government spokesman, Steffen Seibert, stated: “There is an urgent need for the involved parties, Greece and Turkey, to engage in direct talks to discuss legal maritime disputes and hopefully resolve them.”

In a similar vein, NATO Secretary-General, Jens Stoltenberg, emphasised, “the situation must be resolved in a spirit of Allied solidarity and in accordance with international law.”

However, the statements emanating from Greek diplomats over Turkey's latest energy aspiration and cooperation option with Ankara are not constructive enough to open channels for dialogue and find a political settlement in the region thus far.

Greece’s anti-Turkey diplomacy has, moreover, continued to constitute the most significant impediment, stalling genuine efforts to find a resolution in sharing exclusive economic zones (EZZ) of Mediterranean neighbours.

Therefore, changing the bellicose attitudes by Greece and the Greek Cypriot Administration, while considering Turkey and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) as partners, not enemies, is paramount if the achievement of a prosperous neighbourhood in the Eastern Mediterranean is to be realised.

Suppose that Turkey, Greece, Turkish and Greek Cypriots negotiate the Eastern Mediterranean's energy dilemma? Such a regional partnership would have a remarkable potential to boost a resolution. This is probably the best scenario for the prosperity and development.

In such an event, neighbours (also NATO allies) Athens and Ankara, could have a regional agreement for a joint exploration campaign. The Turkish research facilities would be enough for both sides to access their share of the region's wealth.