Former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has announced his retirement from international cricket.

“Thanks a lot for your love and support throughout. From 1929 hours consider me as retired,” the 39-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman posted on his Instagram account.

Impressive career

The news came as he joined his Chennai Super Kings teammates ahead of next month's Indian Premier League tournament which will be held in the United Arab Emirates because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dhoni, who played in 90 tests, 350 one-day internationals and 98 Twenty20s for his country, was dropped from India’s list of 27 centrally contracted players in January.

Fellow India great Sachin Tendulkar said Dhoni’s contribution had been immense. “Winning the 2011 World Cup together has been the best moment of my life,” the 47-year-old former batting maestro tweeted.

"Wishing you and your family all the very best for your 2nd innings.”

International cricket

Dhoni has not played international cricket since last year's 50-over World Cup.

He made his test debut in 2005 and retired from the longer format of the game nine years later.

Dhoni was one of his country's most successful captains before standing down as skipper of the limited-over teams in 2017.