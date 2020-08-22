Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny is at Berlin's Charite hospital receiving treatment as is in stable condition.

The air ambulance landed at 0647 GMT on Saturday at the military wing of Tegel airport after a day-long standoff over his medical evacuation.

Navalny is currently in a coma after allegedly being poisoned.

Jaka Bizilj, the head of the Cinema for Peace NGO that facilitated his evacuation said Navalny's condition remained stable during the five-hour flight.

The opposition figure was rushed to Germany for treatment following a day-long standoff over his evacuation from a Siberian hospital.

The 44-year-old lawyer and anti-corruption campaigner, one of President Vladimir Putin's fiercest critics, fell into a coma after becoming suddenly ill on Thursday morning on a plane en route to Moscow that had to make an emergency landing in Siberia's Omsk.

His aides claim he was poisoned, allegedly by a cup of tea at the airport, and blamed Putin, though Russian doctors said tests showed no trace of any poison.

READ MORE:Russian medics agree to Navalny's evacuation to Germany

Doctors treating him in Omsk had refused to let Navalny leave on the grounds that he was too unstable to move, but reversed course after his family and staff demanded he be allowed to travel to Germany for treatment.

Poisoned?