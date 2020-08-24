WORLD
3 MIN READ
Syria Constitutional Committee 'on hold' after members test Covid positive
The first session in nine months is aimed at making progress in drafting a new Syrian charter to pave the way for UN-sponsored elections.
Syria Constitutional Committee 'on hold' after members test Covid positive
UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen attends a news conference ahead of a meeting of the Syrian Constitutional Committee at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, August 21, 2020. / Reuters
By Hatice Cagla Gunaydin
August 24, 2020

The Syrian Constitutional Committee, which has begun its first session in nine months in Geneva as part of efforts to find a political solution to end Syria's war, was swiftly put "on hold" after three members tested positive for Covid-19, the United Nations has said.

Hours earlier on Monday, US Syria envoy James Jeffrey told reporters that the regime of Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad had agreed "under some Russian pressure" to take part in the week-long talks.

The session, organised by UN Special Envoy Geir Pedersen, is aimed at making progress in drafting a new Syrian charter to pave the way for UN-sponsored elections, in line with a stalled 2015 UN Security Council resolution.

READ MORE: Syria's warring parties agree to Geneva talks - UN envoy

The office of UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen did not identify which three of the 45 members of the so-called small body of the Constitutional Committee were infected. One-third is nominated by the Syrian regime, one third by the opposition, and one third by civil society.

"Committee members were tested before they travelled to Geneva, and they were tested again on arrival, and the wearing of masks and strict social distancing measures were in place when they met at the Palais des Nations," the statement said.

RECOMMENDED

"Following a constructive first meeting, the Third Session of the Constitutional Committee is currently on hold. The Office of the Special Envoy will make a further announcement in due course," it said, adding that Swiss authorities had been informed and contact-tracing was under way.

Jeffrey said that the latest US sanctions, under the Caesar Act passed by Congress, were having a "serious political and psychological impact" on Assad and his inner circle.

READ MORE: What the Caesar Act is and why it’s important 

"So we are going after them in any way we can and after their international holdings, any way that they or their banks touch dollars, they are in trouble," he said.

But Jeffrey also said, referring to a province in rebel-held northwestern Syria, "I have seen no indication that the Assad regime has given up its dream of a military victory beginning with Idlib."

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Iran-US nuclear talks to take place in Oman: Axios
Global fears of nuclear arms race grow as last atomic pact between US and Russia terminates
Stronger EU–Türkiye partnership would be 'win-win' for all: EU Commisioner
UN Security Council condemns deadly terror attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan
Thousands displaced in the Philippines as massive fire sweeps through an islet