Exactly three years ago today, Myanmar soldiers, accompanied by local Buddhist militias, launched a wave of attacks on Rohingya villages in the northwest corner of the southeast Asian country. More than a million Rohingya genocide survivors, most fled in the 2017 violence, find themselves dislocated in what has become a never-ending road to justice for the world’s most persecuted religious minority.

On the morning of 25 August 2017, tens of thousands Rohingya awoke to the sound of gunfire and mortar rounds aimed at their villages and homes. The wave of violence, including mass killings, gang rapes, looting and property destruction, that would continue for three bloody months.

By the start of December, more than 20,000 Rohingya were dead, alongside thousands more injured and permanently traumatised, according to estimates made by Doctor Without Borders. One study documented 18,000 incidences of rape, 35,000 being thrown into a fire, and 42,000 gunshot wounds.

An international collaborative research effort, which included interviews with 3,300 Rohingya households living in refugee camps alongside the Myanmar-Bangladesh border, reveals the full scale of atrocities carried out against the Rohingya in the final months of 2017: 97 percent witnessed their neighbours injured by Myanmar authorities; 82 percent witnessed their neighbour’s death or saw dead bodies in Myanmar before fleeing; 59 percent witnessed neighbours being raped by Myanmar authorities; 85 percent witnessed the burning of their own home.

Today, nearly one million Rohingya remain trapped in squalid refugee camps on the Myanmar-Bangladesh border, with a further 200,000 trapped in Rakhine State, or what a Rohingya village leader in Myanmar described to me as a “genocide zone,” cornered by Myanmar soldiers on one side and Arakan separatist fighters on the other, with thousands of landmines in between.

Rohingya refugees will not return until they are guaranteed security, citizenship, reparations, and an end to discriminatory policies, with the perpetrators of the genocide, brought to justice.

With those justifiable and understandable stipulations in mind, the past three years has brought the Rohingya frustration and false hope. Multilateral and bilateral “repatriation deals” have come and gone, mostly because no one put in place measures or mechanisms that guaranteed the safety and wellbeing of returning Rohingya.

Hope arrived in the form of a historic ruling on 23 January, however, when the International Court of Justice ordered the Myanmar government to halt and put in place measures that will prevent further genocide.

Tim Khin, president of the Burmese Rohingya Organization UK, described the ICJ’s landmark ruling as a “crucial moment for Rohingya justice, and vindication for those of us who have lived through this genocide for decades.”

"The court's decision clearly shows that it takes the allegations of genocide seriously and that Myanmar's hollow attempts to deny these have fallen on deaf ears."